Cell phone video captures student assaulting teacher in Wisconsin classroom

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have arrested a high school student caught on video punching a teacher several times.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at South Division High School on Milwaukee's south side.

Fox 6 reports cell phone video has been circulating of the incident showing a 16-year-old shoving his teacher. Eventually, he punches the teacher repeatedly in the head.

The man falls to the ground as the teen keeps hitting him.

Police say the district attorney's office will review the incident for a possible charge of battery to a school district official.

Police tell FOX6 the teacher's injuries were not life threatening. Charges will be presented to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.