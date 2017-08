× Car thief ends police chase to look at solar eclipse

(KISSIMMEE, FL) Monday’s solar eclipse inspired many people to stop what they were doing and look at the sky.

That included a suspected car thief in Florida.

The County Sheriff’s Office says Jocsan Feliciano Rosado was driving a stolen car when he pulled into a store parking lot.

They say he went in a store and came out with a welding mask.

He was next to the stolen car, and looking at the eclipse, when he was arrested.