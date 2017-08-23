Buncich bribery case heads to jurors, no verdict reached

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- The public corruption trial of Lake County Sheriff John Buncich headed to a jury Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

Buncich is accused of shaking down towing companies for cash, and the feds said there are tapes that prove it. Buncich himself told jurors a much different story.

Those jurors got the case right around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The jury went home at 9:30 p.m. No verdict was reached.

The FBI raided the Buncich’s office last year. They said he’d hit on financial tough times and have him on wiretaps saying he had been forced to loan $85,000 to his re-election campaign.

Prosecutors told jurors the sheriff was using bribes to pay that money back.

The alleged targets were northwest Indiana towing companies that did business with the sheriff’s office. A cooperating witness testified Buncich accepted $29,000 in cash in return for a promise that his department would funnel lucrative towing work their way.

His lawyers deny all of it and said the feds paid their witness a six-figure sum to help manufacture a case.

Buncich himself spent three days on the stand, denying any wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty to six counts of wire fraud and bribery.

The sheriff’s lawyers said Buncich is only actually heard on a small number of those wiretaps and is never heard soliciting a bribe or promising anything in return for one. They hope those tapes might actually help their case.

Deliberations resume at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.