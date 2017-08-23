Bears sign offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. to four-year contract extension

LAKE FOREST – The Bears have one of their most important positions on the offensive line sealed up for the next four years.

On Wednesday the team announced that offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021, reportedly worth $38 million.

The fourth-year player has emerged as one of the more consistant lineman for the team in the John Fox era. In 2016 he started all 16 games at the left tackle spot and has started 30 of his 38 career games for the Bears. One of those starts came his first season in 2014 with 13 more coming in 2015.

A seventh-round pick of the 2014 Bears draft out of Boise State, he was the final selection made by general manager Phil Emery.

Leno is part of a building Bears line for the future that also has three-time Pro Bowl selection Kyle Long, 2016 Pro Bowler Josh Sitton, second-year center-guard Cody Whitehair along with Bobbie Massie.

