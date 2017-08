CICERO, Ill. – Police in Cicero are searching for suspects in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

17-year-old Irving Estrada was shot around 8 p.m. last night while he was playing basketball near 16th and 56th in Cicero.

A spokesperson for the town of Cicero says suspects approached the teen and his friends and started shooting.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 708-652-2130.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.