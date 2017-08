× $148 million awarded to woman paralyzed after O’Hare accident

CHICAGO – A jury awarded $148 million to Tierney Darden, in her lawsuit against the city of Chicago.

Darden was paralyzed when a storm blew a bus shelter on top of her at O’Hare Airport two years ago.

Her spine was severed, and she’s been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

Before that, she was a dance student at Truman College.

The city offered her a $22 million settlement, but her lawyers asked for more.