11 arrested after 8 officers injured in Little Village

CHICAGO — Eleven people face charges, and eight Chicago police officers were injured, after a chaotic scene in Little Village Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of a large crowd on the 2500 block of South Albany Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

As officers were trying to disperse the angry crowd, police said an officer was pinned between vehicles. Police said the car tried to run over the officer, so he fired his weapon.

No one was shot during the incident, however, eight officers were injured.

Officers also got into heated exchanges with people that became physical.

Six juveniles and five adults are in custody. Three of them were 14-years-old.

The Chicago Tribune reports that those 11 people face charges ranging from aggravated battery to a police officer to resisting arrest and reckless conduct.

Police released the following information about those arrested: