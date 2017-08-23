11 arrested after 8 officers injured in Little Village

Photo Gallery
CHICAGO — Eleven people face charges, and eight Chicago police officers were injured, after a chaotic scene in Little Village Tuesday night.
Officers responded to reports of a large crowd on the 2500 block of South Albany Avenue around 8:50 p.m.
As officers were trying to disperse the angry crowd, police said an officer was pinned between vehicles. Police said the car tried to run over the officer, so he fired his weapon.
No one was shot during the incident, however, eight officers were injured.
Officers also got into heated exchanges with people that became physical.
Six juveniles and five adults are in custody. Three of them were 14-years-old.
The Chicago Tribune reports that those 11 people face charges ranging from aggravated battery to a police officer to resisting arrest and reckless conduct.
Police released the following information about those arrested:
- Celeste Perez, 19, charged with one felony count aggravated battery to a police officer, two felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer
- Antonia Perez, 22, charged with one count of felony aggravated battery to police
- Daniel Perez, 30, charged with municipal violation of disorderly conduct
- Ezekiel Perez, 24, charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct
- Jeremiah Perez, 28, charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one felony count of fleeing, numerous traffic violations
- Male, 14, charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct
- Male, 15, charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass, and one misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct
- Male, 14, charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault to a police officer, and one municipal count of disorderly conduct
- Male, 17, charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault of a police officer
- Male, 14, charged with one felony count of aggravated battery to a police officer, one misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing, one municipal count of disorderly conduct
- Female, 17, charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, one misdemeanor count of resisting/obstructing