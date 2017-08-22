Woman steals foul ball from White Sox fan

CHICAGO — A woman at the White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins game on Monday broke some baseball etiquette when she stole a foul ball from another fan.

During the second inning of the game, a player hit a foul ball. A White Sox fan and a woman both went to grab the ball. The fan grabbed the baseball, but the woman snatched it from his hands.

This honestly may be the WORST baseball etiquette we've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/frEbp1vG5w — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 22, 2017

But the fan wasn’t completely out of luck. Brooks Boyer, senior vice president of sales and marketing for the White Sox, gave the guy a signed baseball.

To watch that video, visit the MLB’s website.