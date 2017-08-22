WGN-TV AND ST. XAVIER UNIVERSITY’S TEACHER OF THE MONTH OFFICIAL RULES 2017-2018

If you are currently a student age 13 or older in the Chicagoland viewing area or NW Indiana, nominate a teacher who you feel makes a difference at your school or in your community.

1. WHO CAN BE NOMINATED? Any teacher who is currently employed by a school (kindergarten, elementary, junior high, high school, vocational, special education) in the Chicagoland viewing area or NW Indiana. College, graduate and student teachers are not eligible. If, during the Nomination or Voting Period (described below), the teacher nominee moves to a school outside of the Chicagoland/ Northwest Indiana area or otherwise ceases employment with any school in the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area, or is arrested or charged with a crime, then he/she will no longer be eligible for consideration for “Featured Teacher of the Month”. A nominee may be voted “Featured Teacher of the Month” only once during the Contest Period.

2. WHO CAN DO THE NOMINATING? To nominate a teacher, you must be age 13 or older, be a resident of Illinois or Northwest Indiana, have access to the internet, and be a student currently enrolled in a school in the Chicagoland viewing area or northwest Indiana. If you are under the age of 13 and want to nominate a teacher, your parent or legal guardian must fill out the form on your behalf. You may nominate as many teachers as you’d like, but you can only nominate the same teacher once. All information submitted in nomination forms will be subject to verification. Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any entry they discover to be false or fraudulent.

3. HOW TO NOMINATE A TEACHER: a. Nominations for the “Teacher of the Month” will begin August 22, 2017 and end June 2, 2018 (“Nominations Period”). All nominations must be submitted within the Nominations Period. b. You can nominate a teacher by going to http://www.wgntv.com/contests, click on the “Teacher of the Month” link, and fill out the nomination form completely. You must use your own name. Incomplete or false entries may be disqualified. All entries become the property of WGN-TV and St. Xavier University and will not be returned.

4. SELECTING THE TEACHER OF THE MONTH: Sponsors will review all eligible nomination forms on or about the 15th of the month and choose the Teacher of the Month based on the following criteria: educational achievements in the classroom (40%), community contributions/extracurriculars (30%), and innovativeness of the program/techniques used by the teacher (30%). Note: If more than one student nominates the same teacher, WGN-TV and St. Xavier University will choose the student nomination that they believe shows the most human interest appeal. The student who nominates the teacher does not receive recognition or a prize. The decision of Sponsors is final and binding.

5. ANNOUNCEMENT/AWARDS/DONATIONS:

a. One Teacher will be selected each month from September 2017 through June 2018 with a total of ten (10) Teachers of the Month chosen.

b. The school’s principal will be contacted to verify the eligibility and the qualifications of the teacher. The principal must agree to let WGN-TV tape in the school during the teacher’s ceremony.

c. Each Teacher of the Month will receive a Certificate of Recognition, and the school, which employs the teacher, will receive a $1,000 donation check from St. Xavier University, to purchase school supplies. The donation to the winner’s school will be delivered to the winner’s school at a time to be determined between the winner’s school and St. Xavier University. Sponsors are not responsible for the safe arrival of a certificate or school supplies.

d. Each Teacher of the Month will be notified via telephone or email. The Teacher of the Month also will be featured on WGN-TV News.

6. CONDITIONS/RESTRICTIONS:

a. By participating in this program and accepting the awards, each Teacher of the Month and winning student nominator hereby agree:

(i) that all decisions of WGN-TV/Sponsors with respect to this program are final and binding; (ii) to release Sponsors and their respective parent companies and affiliates, officers, directors, employees, agents, and licensees from any and all claims in connection with the Teacher of the Month program and the award or use of the prizes/donations;

(iii) and to allow Sponsors to use their names, voices, photographs, likenesses, biographical material, or nomination form used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, without additional financial or other compensation.

b. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of http://www.wgntv.com web site or who is otherwise in violation of the rules. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate or modify the contest if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

c. Sponsors are not responsible for applications not received due to difficulty accessing the Internet, service outages or delays, computer difficulties or other technological glitches or for lost, stolen, deleted, garbled, misdelivered, incomplete or late nominations.

d. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement.

e. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a nominator or nominee’s disqualification at the sole discretion of Sponsors.

f. Sponsors are not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

g. Copies of the written rules and a list of all Teachers of the Month and their student nominators will be available on http://www.wgntv.com.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, a computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, modify, or suspend the Teacher of the Month program in whole or in part. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS PROGRAM WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION. All aspects of this program shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This program is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacypolicy.

9. A COPY OF THE RULES is available online at http://www.wgntv.com, and can also be obtained by sending a self addressed stamped envelope to: “WGN-TV Teacher of the Month Rules” WGN-TV, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.

10. LIST OF FEATURED TEACHERS OF THE MONTH: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed envelope to WGN-TV “Teacher of the Month Winner’s List”, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after September 20, 2017 but before June 20, 2018.