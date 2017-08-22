× Two 18-year-olds charged in Zion shooting that left 2 injured

ZION, Ill. — Two 18-year-olds were charged in connection to a shooting in Zion, Ill., that injured two men.

Tyrique Friar and Cody Longo of Zion were charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and armed robbery. All three are felony charges.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, August 16, around 11:30 a.m. near 24th Street and Joppa Avenue.

The two gunshot victims were transported to area hospitals from the Zion Police Department. One was taken to Condell Hospital in Libertyville, and the other was airlifted by Flight for Life to an area hospital. One of the victims was 18 and the other was 25.

Both victims are still in the hospital in stable condition.

Friar and Longo were in bond court on August 18 and are being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officials said the victims knew the offenders.