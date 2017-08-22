Tom Skilling responds after his emotional reaction to eclipse goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- WGN Chief Meteorologist Tom Skilling had an emotional moment during Monday's total solar eclipse that has now gone viral.

Before and during the moment of totality, Skilling cried tears of joy on LIVE TV during WGN's special eclipse coverage.

This extremely raw moment was seen by thousands of viewers and was also shared across the internet -- until it eventually went viral.

"Tom Skilling" was even a trending subject on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Skilling joined WGN Morning News via phone on Tuesday to explain his reaction.

"The fact you're seeing something so out of the ordinary, which assures us all that we're really just specks in the universe is kind of humbling," Skilling said.

"I'm kind of an emotional guy anyway, but I'll tell you I was overcome by it at the time. I wish I hadn't been, it's kind of embarrassing."

Skilling says his emotions got the best of him, but he assures everyone that his tears were the real deal.

"I'm not a good enough actor to pull that off, honestly. I'm a crumby actor," he joked.

When the morning team asked Skilling if he ever thought his emotional moment would go viral, he laughed and said, "If I ever thought I'd be the poster child for the 2017 solar eclipse, I would've told you, you were crazy!"

Another total solar eclipse will be visible in the United States on April 8, 2024.