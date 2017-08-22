Suburban woman attacked multiple times while out for a walk; Suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA – Police are searching for a man who attacked a suburban woman three times as she was out for a walk.

Police say the 69-year-old woman was walking just before 6 a.m. near Rural and Ohio in Aurora on Saturday when she was approached by a man in his 20s.

The man tried to rob her but when she said she didn’t have anything valuable, he pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the face and ran off.

He came back a few minutes later and attacked her again. Then a third time before she finally found help a block away.

A neighbor found the victim outside his home battered and bloody. He called 911.

This only description Aurora police have of the suspect is he's a black, man, about 20 years old. 5’10, 150 lbs and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt

Aurora Area Crime stoppers is offering up to $5000 dollars for information that leads to an arrest. Call them at 630-892-1000