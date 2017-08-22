Students invited to back to school celebration at DuPage Airport

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — The DuPage Airport Authority and the city of West Chicago hosted a back to school celebration today at the DuPage Airport.

Students had a chance to sit inside an airline cockpit and learn about plane instruments, take a tour of the FAA control tower, experience Civil Air Patrol flight simulators, and climb onto airport fire rescue trucks.

WGN’s Skycam 9 helicopter was also on hand for the celebration. Students asked questions of the Skycam 9 pilot and talked with traffic reporters Sarah Jindra and Amy Rutledge.

Airport Authority Executive Director David Bird said the DuPage Airport is eager to connect with students and showcase the facility, as well as many of the key elements integral to its daily operations.