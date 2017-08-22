Starbucks selling sushi burrito at 2 Chicago locations

CHICAGO – Starbucks is testing out a new product, and it has nothing to do with coffee.

Starbucks is going to start selling a sushi burrito in two Chicago locations.

The chicken maki roll is billed as a classic California chicken burrito with a twist. It has shredded chicken, tomatillo salsa, fresh cabbage with onions, avocado and crispy onions.

The burrito is rolled in sushi rice and wrapped with nori, which is an edible seaweed.

It’s available at two Chicago locations, one in the Loop on LaSalle Street and one in Bronzeville on State Street.

Starbucks said if sales are good the burrito could launch nationwide next year.