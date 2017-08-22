School sends 4-year-old boy home over long hair

MONT BELVIEU, Texas — A 4-year-old boy in Texas was sent home from school because his hair is too long, KTRK reports.

“He’s never had a haircut. It’s just kinda part of his identity,” said mom Jessica Oates of her son Jabez.

Oates learned of school hair policies at registration. She says she was told she’d need a letter citing a religious or cultural exception. But before she wrote one, she says she was told, “Don’t come back until your son’s hair is cut.”

“I don’t believe that short hair should be required to get an education,” she said.

The school policy clearly states the conditions for boys: above the eyes, ears and neck. She tried a bun — no good.

When asked why she won’t cut Jabez’s hair, Oates replied: “Because that’s who he is. I don’t believe in it. I will not cut his hair.”

The school district issued a statement which says: “Our local elected board has established policy based on community expectations, and Barbers Hill Administration will continue to implement the said policy.”

Oates says she wants to fight it.

“I feel like my son is owed the same education that all other children in this school district have,” she said.