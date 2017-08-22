× Pregnant woman delivers her own baby on side of tollway in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — A pregnant woman is doing well after she delivered her own baby on the side of a tollway in Northbrook.

The woman went into labor while driving, and pulled her car over to the side of the Edens Spur ramp near Pfingsten.

She delivered the baby on her own around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbrook fire officials took the woman and baby to Evanston Hospital.

The baby and mother are said to be doing fine.

The gender of the baby is unknown.