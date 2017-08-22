Number of arrests down in Chicago as crime is up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are making significantly fewer arrests these days and it shows no signs of reversing course.

The just released numbers were reported in the city's comprehensive annual financial report for 2016 which showed a steady decline dating back to 2010.

In 2016, officers made 85,493 arrest, a 24 percent decline from 2015's 112,996 and far below the 152,740 made in 2011—Rahm Emanuel's first year in office.

The biggest drop came between 2015 and 2016 in the aftermath of the Laquan McDonald shooting and the opening of an investigation by the Justice Department on police behavior and activity.

The mayor wouldn't comment on the report on Tuesday but a CPD spokesman for Superintendent Eddie Johnson did comment.

“Last year's results across the board were not acceptable to anyone - especially CPD - but a mass arrest strategy is not the solution either. CPD has implemented a strategy shift to arrest the right people for the right reasons,” Anthony Gugliemi said.

He also said the department is focusing on violent gang offenders who pose the greatest risk.

According to a published report, police union president Kevin Graham believes the decline is a result of officers being excessively punished for even minor conduct offenses and that Chicago cops are being unfairly vilified by the corrupt anti-police movement.

Johnson will announce on Wednesday that officers are poised to recover the 6,000th illegal gun of 2017 in the next day.

To date in 2017, police have made 34 percent more arrests for illegal gun possession and five percent more arrests for murder.

Shooting incidents are also down.