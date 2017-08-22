Midday Fix: Back to school lunches

Tony Quartaro, Culinary Director

Wise Apple

www.getwiseapple.com/

Tips to make back to school lunch packing less stressful:

Devote a few hours to meal planning

Set up recipes for the week

Try and make it interactive with family – give everyone a job to do (packaging vegetables, cutting fruit, filling up water bottles)

Keep It Simple

Try to make a few healthy recipes you can cross utilize throughout the week

Utilize your freezer

If you can go long on a recipe, do it. You can freeze anything from pesto to cookie dough and bring it back out in a pinch when needed.

Embrace the tortilla

You can do a number of different folds or rolls on a tortilla to make wraps fun and creative

Coconut Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

2 cups coconut puree

1 3/4 cups coconut milk

5 Tbs agave nectar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 cup honey

pinch cinnamon

1 cup chia seeds

Directions:

Blend all of the ingredients except the chia seeds. Transfer to a bowl and whisk in the chia seeds, making sure there are no clumps. The seeds will absorb the coconut liquid and swell, thickening the liquid in the process. Pudding will be set after 20 minutes and can be served immediately or refrigerated for later use.

Makes 6 cups pudding

Thai Sunbutter Sauce

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cup tamari

3 Tbs rice wine vinegar

2 Tbs sesame oil

1 cup and 3 Tbs water

2 Tbs ginger, rough chopped

2 cloves garlic

1 1/4 cups honey

1 3/4 cups sunflower seed butter

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a blender in order listed – blend working from low to high, puree until completely smooth. If you prefer the dip thicker or thinner, adjust your water level to your liking.

Serve with raw snap peas, carrots, celery, or your favorite mix of vegetables.

Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

1 lb rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, picked and cooler (combined with 3 Tbs chicken drippings)

1/2 cup vegenaise

5 Tbs Greek Yogurt

1/4 tsp cracked black pepper

2 tsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp B&B pickle juice

1/2 small garlic clove, grated

2 tsp tamari

1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 Tbs small diced celery

1 1/2 Tbs small diced red onion

1/2 tsp fresh dill, minced

Directions:

Pick chicken from the bone and shred. Place in a small mixing bowl and combine with drippings, stir with a spoon until liquid disappears. Cover and cool overnight in refrigerator. Once cool, add remaining ingredients, prepared as indicated. Use a rubber spatula to lightly fold ingredients together. Enjoy immediately, or refrigerate to allow flavors to come together.

Serve between bread, on a bun, in a wrap, on your favorite crackers, or with vegetable chips.