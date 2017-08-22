Man’s body shape mirrors land mass in hilarious viral photo

TAKENO BEACH, Japan — In a case of life imitating geography, a tourist found his profile matches the shape of a peninsula.

A photo of the man lying on a beach in Japan, with the peninsula’s silhouette in the background, has gone viral after it was posted to Reddit.

The hilarious photo is believed to have been taken on Takeno beach which is located on the Sea of Japan.

The mountain in the background of the photo appears to be of the Nekozaki Peninsula.

The photo was posted to Reddit on August 18 and has since gone viral.