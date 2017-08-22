Lunchbreak: White corn nudi with grilled maitakes and sherry ettoufee

Chef Adam Wendt
The Delta
1745 W. North Avenue
Chicago
(773) 360-1793
www.thedeltachicago.com/
White Corn Nudi with Grilled Maitakes and Sherry Ettoufee
Nudi
Ingredients:
1/2 pound white corn flour
1/2 pound semolina flour
one pound fresh ricotta
1/4 cup grated parmesan
one Tablespoon kosher salt
one Tablespoon black pepper
Directions:
Mix corn flour and semolina flour together and set aside. Using a cheese cloth, wring out ricotta to remove most of the liquid. Mix ricotta with the parmesan, salt, and pepper. Spread ricotta mixture onto a lined baking pan or non-stick mat and place it in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes to make for easier handling. Portion ricotta into 2oz balls. Carefully dust the balls in the flour mixture and then bury them until they are half submerged. Keep them uncovered in the refrigerator for two days, rotating the balls 180 degrees every day.
Sofrito
Ingredients:
one red bell pepper, diced
one Spanish onion, diced
two garlic cloves, diced
three Tablespoons of pork lard
one Tablespoon kosher salt
one bay leaf
Directions:
Add all ingredients to sauté pan and cook on low for 2-3 hours, stirring occasionally.
Ettoufee
Ingredients:
two Tablespoons unsalted butter
three Tablespoons sofrito
1/4 cup grilled maitake mushrooms
Two Tablespoons all-purpose flour
one Tablespoon smoked hot paprika
1/4 cup sherry wine
1/2 cup chicken stock
1/2 cup clam liquor
one Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
one Tablespoon kosher salt
Directions:
In a pan, sauté butter, sofrito, paprika, and mushrooms together until fragrant. Add all-purpose flour and cook on low for about five minutes. Add sherry to pan and cook out the alcohol. Add chicken stock and clam liquor and cook to desired thickness. Finish with chopped parsley.
To cook, place the nudi in salted boiling water for about three minutes. Then add nudi to sauce and cook for an additional two minutes.