Lunchbreak: White corn nudi with grilled maitakes and sherry ettoufee

Chef Adam Wendt

The Delta

1745 W. North Avenue

Chicago

(773) 360-1793

www.thedeltachicago.com/

White Corn Nudi with Grilled Maitakes and Sherry Ettoufee

Nudi

Ingredients:

1/2 pound white corn flour

1/2 pound semolina flour

one pound fresh ricotta

1/4 cup grated parmesan

one Tablespoon kosher salt

one Tablespoon black pepper

Directions:

Mix corn flour and semolina flour together and set aside. Using a cheese cloth, wring out ricotta to remove most of the liquid. Mix ricotta with the parmesan, salt, and pepper. Spread ricotta mixture onto a lined baking pan or non-stick mat and place it in the freezer for 20 to 30 minutes to make for easier handling. Portion ricotta into 2oz balls. Carefully dust the balls in the flour mixture and then bury them until they are half submerged. Keep them uncovered in the refrigerator for two days, rotating the balls 180 degrees every day.

Sofrito

Ingredients:

one red bell pepper, diced

one Spanish onion, diced

two garlic cloves, diced

three Tablespoons of pork lard

one Tablespoon kosher salt

one bay leaf

Directions:

Add all ingredients to sauté pan and cook on low for 2-3 hours, stirring occasionally.

Ettoufee

Ingredients:

two Tablespoons unsalted butter

three Tablespoons sofrito

1/4 cup grilled maitake mushrooms

Two Tablespoons all-purpose flour

one Tablespoon smoked hot paprika

1/4 cup sherry wine

1/2 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup clam liquor

one Tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

one Tablespoon kosher salt

Directions:

In a pan, sauté butter, sofrito, paprika, and mushrooms together until fragrant. Add all-purpose flour and cook on low for about five minutes. Add sherry to pan and cook out the alcohol. Add chicken stock and clam liquor and cook to desired thickness. Finish with chopped parsley.

To cook, place the nudi in salted boiling water for about three minutes. Then add nudi to sauce and cook for an additional two minutes.