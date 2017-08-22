Illinois drivers returning from eclipse stuck in traffic nightmare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- What started out as a dream experience for most, ended with a traffic nightmare.

Some people that traveled to southern Illinois to witness the solar eclipse were stuck in major traffic jams Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

Drivers reported being stuck for hours in traffic, with back-ups stretching for miles.

WGN viewer Ann McNamara says it took her 14 hours to get from Marion, Illinois to the Dan Ryan Expressway.

"We started in Marion, Illinois at about 4:45 p.m. yesterday (Monday) afternoon, and we just made it on to the Dan Ryan Expressway. I'm almost home," she told WGN during a phone interview just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

She also said that some roadwork was to blame for the major delays.

Ann says that despite the traffic, her kids loved seeing the eclipse and she's still positive about the whole experience.

Very heavy traffic on area Interstates. PM rush combining with eclipse traffic. Plz be patient & use caution. #ILEclipse2017 #Eclipse2017 — IDOT District 8 (@IDOTDistrict8) August 21, 2017

Others posted their traffic nightmare on Twitter:

The nightmare road trip is almost over. Blocks from home. For anyone counting, it took us 16 hours to get home. #eclipse #i57 — Heather Leszczewicz (@HeatherLesz) August 22, 2017

The Disaster on I-57 continues for Ecilpse watchers.Highway down to one lane north of Rantoul. Who thought this was a good idea tonight? pic.twitter.com/4YyapvVGrn — Barry Butler (@barrybutler9) August 22, 2017