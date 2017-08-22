Hermitage Green Performs “Quicksand” LIVE!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hermitage Green

August 23 at 8PM

Irish American Heritage Center

4626 N. Knox Ave.

irish-american.org

hermitagegreen.com

Hermitage Green came together as a band in 2010 as a result of a spontaneous jam session between friends.

Signing to Sony Music Ireland, playing sold out shows around the country and the UK, and releasing two singles ‘Jenny’ and ‘Quicksand’ , they then headed into The Mill Recording Studios to start work on their debut studio album.

After six months of writing, and steered by the production talents of Phillip Magee (The Academic, Kodaline, The Script, Declan O’ Rourke) Hermitage Green and Sony Music are proud to announce the release of ‘Save Your Soul’ on March 4th.

The band approached the recording process with an electric enthusiasm and mixture of old and new songs; some fan favourites, some that had never been played live and some that were simply an idea in the back of their minds.

Writing together as a group and combining the creative forces of their varied musical backgrounds, Save Your Soul is an album that captures the confidence of Hermitage Green and showcases their ability to write stadium-worthy expansive and riotous songs, while also delivering heartfelt and poetic ballads, made all the more stunning by the power of their four-part harmonies.