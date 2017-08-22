Police investigate homicide in Hammond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. --Police are investigating a homicide at a home on a quiet street in Hammond, Indiana.

Neighbors say a Lake County coroner's vehicle appeared between 7:30 and 8 a.m. in the 7500 block of Alexander Ave.

Police have not released any details about the killing, but several distraught people were seen comforting each other outside the home Tuesday morning.

Officers were also on the scene gathering evidence.

Neighbors described the family living in the home as friendly.