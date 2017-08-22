Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Cincinnati

* The Chicago Cubs are 36-15 against the Cincinnati Reds since the start of the 2015 season, the best record in MLB against any divisional opponent. The Cubs have hit 93 home runs in those 51 games (1.8 per game).

* The Cubs are coming off a three-game sweep of the Blue Jays at Wrigley Field, their fourth sweep since the All-Star break. Only the Dodgers have more since then (6).

* Cincinnati scored 10 or more runs in a game four times this season entering August, but has already reached double digits five times this month.

* Scooter Gennett has 21 home runs in 339 at-bats this season, the best rate by any primary second baseman with at least 300 plate appearances (16.1 AB/HR).

*Homer Bailey has an 8.44 ERA, .353 batting average allowed and 2.04 WHIP – all highest in the majors among pitchers with at least 10 starts.

* With 28 home runs in 2017, Anthony Rizzo is on the verge of becoming the fifth Cub to register four straight 30-homer seasons (Sosa, Wilson, Banks, Santo).