CTA bus evacuated due to suspicious package

CHICAGO – A CTA bus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. near Elston and Kimball in the Irving Park neighborhood.

WGN was told a man threw a backpack through the doors of the bus as they were closing and yelled something in a foreign language.

Officials are calling this a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

Kimball Avenue was shut down from Waveland to Grace due to the situation.

#CHICAGO: Kimball Ave SHUT DOWN from Waveland to Grace St, due to LEVEL 1 HAZ-MAT (suspicious package). #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/Cv9BUNgqd6 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 22, 2017

#CHICAGO: For right now, Elston Ave BLOCKED Waveland to Grace St, due to reports of a suspicious package on a #CTA bus. pic.twitter.com/FFqWEncGWp — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) August 22, 2017

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.