CTA bus evacuated due to suspicious package
CHICAGO – A CTA bus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. near Elston and Kimball in the Irving Park neighborhood.
WGN was told a man threw a backpack through the doors of the bus as they were closing and yelled something in a foreign language.
Officials are calling this a Level 1 Hazmat situation.
Kimball Avenue was shut down from Waveland to Grace due to the situation.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.