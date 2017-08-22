CTA bus evacuated due to suspicious package

Posted 5:15 PM, August 22, 2017, by and , Updated at 05:21PM, August 22, 2017

CHICAGO – A CTA bus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon just after 4:30 p.m. near Elston and Kimball in the Irving Park neighborhood.

WGN was told a man threw a backpack through the doors of the bus as they were closing and yelled something in a foreign language.

Officials are calling this a Level 1 Hazmat situation.

Kimball Avenue was shut down from Waveland to Grace due to the situation.

No further information was available.

