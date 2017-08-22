Company offering bullet-resistant desks for classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind - You’ve probably heard of bulletproof vests and windows. But an Indianapolis company that specializes in bullet-resistant products is expanding what they offer to include items for school classrooms, WXIN reports.

The idea came about when Robin Clark, an Indianapolis teacher, wanted a new way to keep herself and her students safe in the classroom.

"I asked my husband if he could build this desk because it’s within the realm of his business. He built the desk and I felt a sense of calm," she said.

Clark's husband works at Creative Industries and was able to retrofit her desk with a quarter-inch thick fiberglass material. That's enough to stop a 9 millimeter handgun.

"It’s a one-time expense if you have furniture or need to buy furniture. Why not add a little bit of safety?" she asked.

Just by looking at it, you can’t tell the desks are bullet-resistant.

It's an extra layer of protection, Clark says she hopes she and her students never have to use.

"We have patrols outside, but what do we do when we're inside? This is a way. We can only control what we can control."

The desks range between $800 to over $1,000 and for the most part any piece of furniture can be retrofitted for bullet resistance.

Clark says the cost may keep school districts from investing in them.

So far, she’s the only one who has one of the desks, but she says if it can save just one life in case the unthinkable happens, it’s all worth it.