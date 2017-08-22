Chicago sports teams join in the Solar Eclipse excitement

CHICAGO – Only two of the teams were actually in action on the field of some sort on Monday, but all of Chicago’s professional teams decided to get in on the fun of the Solar Eclipse.

The rare phenomenon, which appeared in the afternoon for the first time over the United States since 1979, was enjoyed by a number of athletes in the Windy City, especially the one team that had two games on Monday.

Before a double-header against the Twins today at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox had a few posts about the event on their Twitter account.

Wow. This is not what we expected. #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/lASvIRxesk — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 21, 2017

Even the White Sox opponents from Minnesota were taking the time to watch the unique phenomenon.

Meanwhile the Bears got a chance to look at the eclipse that occured during their Monday workout, the first since their second preseason game against the Cardinals on Saturday.

On Monday the Cubs had the day off as they traveled to Cincinnati to face the Reds this week. But they still found a way to celebrate the moment on Twitter.

Meanwhile Bulls used the iconic Michael Jordan statue to make their social media statement on the sun today.

The Greatest (Eclipse) of All Time A post shared by Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Meanwhile the Blackhawks got good use of a pun in their GIF concerning the eclipse courtesy of forward Ryan Hartman.