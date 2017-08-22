× Charges to be announced in Beecher crash that killed pregnant woman, 3 boys

BEECHER, Ill. – The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office will announce charges on Tuesday for a crash in Beecher, Ill., that left a pregnant woman and three young boys dead.

Police are expected to make an announcement at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lindsey Schmidt, 29, and her three young boys were traveling in the family car on July 24 when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and slammed into them. Schmidt, 1-year-old Kaleb, 4-year-old Weston and 6-year-old Owen died. Schmidt was pregnant at the time of the crash.

At the time, the driver of the pickup truck was cited for blowing the stop sign, but the charges were then dropped. State’s Attorney James Glasgow said the driver faced more serious charges, and dropping the traffic citations made it easier to pursue the bigger charges.

The driver’s name was not released. He was hospitalized after suffering a fractured wrist, shoulder and ankle, bruised lungs and a lacerated arm.