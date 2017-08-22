4 shot, including 2 teens, in South Austin

CHICAGO – Four people were shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday.

According to police, four people were shot around 10:40 a.m. in the 300 block of North Central Avenue.

The victims were walking when a black Charger drove by and an occupant fired shots.

A 21-year-old was shot in the ankle. A 16-year-old was shot in the lower back. A 14-year-old was shot in the right arm and chest and a 22-year-old was shot in the leg. All the victims were male.

All four victims were in stable condition.

No one is in custody.

Police said three of the victims were documented gang members.