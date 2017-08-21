White Sox Game 1 Notes For Monday vs. Minnesota

* The Minnesota Twins have won six of their last seven ballgames against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, nearly doubling Chicago’s scoring output in those contests (35-19).

* The Twins, fighting for a playoff spot in the American League, enter Monday’s game with baseball’s easiest remaining strength of schedule. Their opponents’ winning percentage is .467. The Cubs are tied for second at .470.

* The White Sox are hitting 43 points better in August than they did last month (.229 to .272), the second-largest increase in the majors after the Rangers 53-point jump.

* Avisail Garcia has been an extremely tough out against the Twins this season, hitting .465 (20/43).