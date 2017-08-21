WGN’s Tom Skilling watching the eclipse is the sweetest thing you’ll ever see

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Monday's eclipse was like a Super Bowl of sorts for WGN-TV chief meteorologist Tom Skilling.
For the first time in his life, Skilling watched a total solar eclipse in Carbondale, Ill. and his emotional reaction was broadcast live on TV.
He teared up, hugged those around him and even started singing "Here Comes The Sun" with fellow eclipse watchers.
"Tom Skilling" started trending on Twitter, with many praising Skilling for his coverage as well as his honest reaction to this incredible celestial event.
37.727273 -89.216750