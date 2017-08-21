WGN’s eclipse forecast for Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Unfortunately, it looks like cloudy skies are in store in Chicago for Monday's solar eclipse.

However, WGN weatherman Paul Konrad says the clouds are supposed to break up a bit this afternoon.

"Peeks of this eclipse are not out of the question," he said.

The eclipse begins at about 11:54 a.m. At that time, there will be mostly cloudy skies and a 20 percent chance for rain.

The peak of the eclipse will occur at 1:19 p.m.. At that time, there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a 20 percent chance for rain.

The clouds really clear up as the eclipse ends at about 2:42 p.m.

A total eclipse will happen in Carbondale, Ill., where the skies are clear.

In Chicago, the sun will be about 89 percent covered.