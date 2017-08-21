The Ides of March Celebrate the Total Eclipse of the Sun with a Special Song Parody!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How does WGN Morning News pay tribute to such a historic day?

You call The Ides of March, of course.

Mike Toomey and I wrote the parody based on Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart."

Enter the Ides' Jim Peterik, Scott May and Mike Borch - They took it and made it their own!

Well done, fellas. Thanks for sharing your talents with us.

You can see the whole band and hear them play their hit songs at...

Summer Nights in The Common

Featuring The Ides of March

Tomorrow night at 7:30PM

www.summernightsinhillside.com

And for more information about them and their tour dates, check out http://www.theidesofmarch.com