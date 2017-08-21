Suspects sought in series of brazen armed robberies in Hammond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- Police in northwest Indiana are looking for two men after a series of brazen armed robberies.

Two suspects were seen on home security cameras robbing the woman as she was out for a walk with her 11-year-old daughter in the 4100 block of Wabash Avenue Friday morning.

Hammond Police say the same two gunmen robbed an 85-year-old man and a 67-year-old man in separate incidents only blocks away minutes earlier. A third suspect was seen behind the wheel of a car they were all riding in.

The suspects are described as black men between the ages of 16 and 24, 5'10" to 6'0" tall and a medium build. One suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and the other a blue hooded sweatshirt. The only description available for the suspect driving the vehicle is except a black male or female with long hair. The vehicle is a 4-door grey in color sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Rich Tumidulsky at (219) 852-2997, Det. Lieutenant Dave Carter (219) 852-2984 or Det. Sgt. Tom Textor at (219) 852-2973.

The full security video can be seen below: