Suburban woman dragged by car after chasing purse thieves

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. – Police in Mount Prospect are searching for two robbers who dragged a woman with their car.

The 46-year-old woman was leaving the Walmart on Rand Road at 8:30 a.m. Thursday when she chased after a man who stole her purse from her cart, then jumped into a getaway car.

The woman was able to grab onto her purse before the driver stepped on the gas, dragging her through the parking lot.

Police say the thieves were driving a lime green Ford Focus.

The woman fell to the ground when the thief let go of her purse, she's expected to be OK.

Police say there is surveillance video of the incident which they are reviewing, but not releasing just yet.