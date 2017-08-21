Suburban woman dragged by car after chases after purse thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MT PROSPECT, Ill. – A suburban woman is recovering after a frightening robbery after a thief dragged her behind his car when she didn’t fought to get her purse back.

Police are searching for the suspect and his get away driver.

The 46-year-old Mt Prospect woman is recovering. She has some minor injuries but otherwise is ok.

The woman was in the Wal-Mart parking lot off Rand Road in Mount Prospect Thursday around 8:30 a.m. She was walking to her car with cart load of bags and began unloading them when a man in his 20s grabbed her purse and attempted run to a waiting get-a-way car.

“The victim saw that her purse was taken an quickly gave chase after the offender,” says Greg Sill, MtProspect Public Information Officer. “She was able to get to the car and grab on to her purse as well as the door of the vehicle.”

Police say there is surveillance video of the incident which they are reviewing, but not releasing just yet.

Sill says cameras captured the driver speeding off and the woman hanging on. She was dragged outside the passenger side door before the thief finally let go of the purse.

Police are searching for the thief and the driver. They are both described as being in their early 20s both were wearing hoodies and were in a lime green Ford Focus.