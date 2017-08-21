Some risk of severe T-storms across Chicago areas Monday/Monday night

CHICAGO — The National Storm Prediction Center has included the entire Chicago area in a Slight to Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms today and tonight. The main risk will be for damaging winds and heavy localized flood-producing downpours.

A complex of thunderstorms over Iowa is expected to move east, perhaps spreading into our western into southern portions later this morning, bringing a Marginal Risk (a 5% chance of severe thunderstorms within 25 miles of a given location). These storms should weaken later this morning/early afternoon.

Then a cold front will approach our area from the northwest later tonight, accompanied and preceded by a wide band of strong to severe thunderstorms. Best chance of severe storms here will be along and north of Interstate-80 (a Slight Risk of severe storms depicting a 15% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location). Severe storms should develop across Iowa and spread east across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin this evening into the overnight hours.