Sanchez, Abreu power White Sox past Twins 7-6 in 1st game

CHICAGO — Yolmer Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Jose Abreu hit his 25th of the season and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

Carlos Rodon (2-4) pitched effectively into seventh inning for the fifth straight outing to earn his first win since July 3. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine.

Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer for the Twins off Derek Holland to cut it to 7-6 in the eighth, when play was delayed by rain for 19 minutes. Holland, who has struggled in 24 starts this season, was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning during his second relief appearance.

Juan Minaya worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

Avisail Garcia had three hits and two RBIs for AL-worst Chicago, which has won three of four. Abreu doubled and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He became the first White Sox player to hit 25 or more home runs in each of his first four seasons.

Eduardo Escobar, Eddie Rosario and Byron Buxton each drove in a run for Minnesota, which had won four straight and entered tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the second AL wild card.

Tim Melville (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings and allowed five runs in his Twins debut after being recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start.

Rodon who didn’t make his first start until June 28 because of left biceps bursitis, had been strong in no-decisions during his four previous outings with a 2.12 ERA.

The Twins jumped ahead 1-0 in the first on Escobar’s RBI single.

Garcia’s single in the bottom half drove in Yoan Moncada and Abreu to make it 2-1. Sanchez’s three-run homer in the fourth, a few rows deep into right-center stands, stretched the lead to 5-1.

Abreu’s solo shot and Sanchez’s sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 7-1.

Rosario’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the sixth cut it to 7-2.

The Twins loaded the bases with one out in the seventh against reliever Danny Farquhar, but settled for one run on Buxton’s sacrifice fly.