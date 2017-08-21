Lunchbreak: Spinach stuffed portobello mushrooms

Barbara Giannetti

da Giulia Gourmet Italian

www.dagiulia.com/home.html

Spinach Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Ingredients:

4 medium size portobello mushrooms (take out stems and clean mushrooms off with paper towel)

2- 10 oz frozen spinach (thawed)

1 1/2-2 cups shredded mozzarella, provolone or gruyere cheese

1 cup da Giulia Tomato Basil

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon olive oil

olive oil cooking spray

salt and pepper optional

Directions:

spray griddle pan with olive oil spray and place on burner on medium for one minute. Spray portobello mushrooms with olive oil on each side. Place either two or all four mushroom(depending on size) on griddle smooth side up. Saute for 3-4 minutes. In another pan heat olive oil on medium heat for 1 minute and then add spinach and lower heat to simmer for 5 minutes. Add 1 Tablespoon garlic powder and salt and pepper (optional). Turn over portobello so smooth side is down and saute 3-4 minutes. Top with 1/4 of spinach. Top spinach with da Giulia Tomato Basil. Top with shredded cheese. Put lid on griddle for 3 minutes until cheese is melted.