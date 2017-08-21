Fulmer struggles as Sox drop Game 2 to Twins

Carson Fulmer’s first Major League start is one he’ll like to forget. Fulmer, one of the Sox top pitching prospects, retired the Twins in order in the first inning, but gave up a pair of 3-run homers in the 2nd and was pulled after just an inning and a third.

Nicky Delmonico and Adam Engel homered in the Sox 10-2 loss.

Lucas Giolito, another of the Sox top pitching prospects, will get the start for the Sox Tuesday. Giolito will be making his White Sox debut, Giolito is 6-10 with a 4.48 ERA in AAA Charlotte this season.