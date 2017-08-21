Cooler, drier weather to follow early showers

Extensive cloudiness gave Chicagoans a limited and filtered view of Monday’s solar eclipse on a warm and muggy afternoon that saw temperatures climb into the middle and upper 80s. Scattered showers developed by late afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front that should bring a generous round of thunderstorms early Tuesday.

In the wake of these storms, a fall preview featuring cooler and noticeably less humid air will move into the Midwest as Canadian-origin high pressure arrives on fresh north winds, initiating a string of dry and cooler days, though a few light showers could develop Thursday. For much of the upcoming week, afternoon highs will hold in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s and some lows dropping into the 40s in far inland areas.