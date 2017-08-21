Chuck E. Cheese’s getting rid of iconic animatronic band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chuck E. Cheese's is reportedly phasing out their singing animatronic band.

The restaurant chain has announced that they will be renovating all of their locations across the country. As part of the sleek new design, they will be removing the beloved, and somewhat "creepy," animatronics in attempt to modernize.

The robotic characters were once the center of many childhood birthday parties, but today are considered outdated, as many children are now growing up with more advanced media and entertainment.

According to a CBS News, CEC Chief Executive Tom Leverton said, "The kids stopped looking at the animatronics years and years ago, and they would wait for the live Chuck E. to come out."

While the animatronic fanbase said they will miss the iconic band of characters, many also admitted the animatronics were seriously scary.

As a kid I had a recurring nightmare that the Chuck E Cheese band tore loose from the stage and attacked me as fam & friends shrugged so OK https://t.co/1UJEWUZjoJ — Jeff Olson (@ProfOTweets) August 18, 2017

Awww

It ain't Chuck E. Cheese without the scary animatronic band. 😂 https://t.co/SlfTMZhtud — Mimi (@MimiBluenote) August 18, 2017

Fun fact: First time I saw this band at a Chuck E. Cheese when I was little, I wanted to leave immediately because terrified. LOL https://t.co/SuhijX1aBm — PantheR (@____PantheR) August 19, 2017

Genuinely very sad Chuck E Cheese won't have freaky animatronics. That was the best part — Jenny Nicholson (@JennyENicholson) August 18, 2017

Chuck E. Cheese's will start off by replacing the animatronics from a few locations with a dance floor where a costumed character will come out to dance with kids.