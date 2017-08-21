Around Town checks out the Eclipse Fest at the Adler Planetarium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1300 South Lake Shore Dr.

Chicago, IL 60605

http://www.adlerplanetarium.org

Andrew Johnston

Dr. Andrew Johnston oversees research at the Adler Planetarium as Vice President for Astronomy and Collections. Johnston also performs research on environmental dynamics, geophysical processes on terrestrial planets, and the history of space exploration. He has used satellite remote sensing and field survey techniques to understand land cover change, patterns of vegetation and urban forest cover, and planetary landforms. Johnston has authored books, curated exhibitions, developed planetarium programs, and lectures on themes such as space exploration, astronomy, geography, earth science, climate change, and the history of navigation.