8 killed, 50 injured in weekend violence across Chicago
CHICAGO — Weekend violence in Chicago left eight people dead, another 50 injured.
Most of the shootings took place between Saturday evening and Sunday evening.
A man jumped out of a light-colored minivan at 106th and South Green Bay Sunday morning, and fatally shot a man in the back.
Eight people were shot, one fatally, in a parking lot at 119th and South Loomis.
The dead man was identified as Craig Kolby.
A man was gunned down, two others injured, just minutes and a few blocks apart on West Polk Street in Lawndale.