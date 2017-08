Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOFFMAN ESTATES - It was Homecoming Week for Wheaton native Thomas Jaeschke.

The Team USA volleyball star had a rare chance to play in front of family and friends this weekend at the Sears Center.

They went head to head with Brazil, the reigning Olympic champions, battling to a lost fifth set Saturday night.

But, it's not the end of the road for Jaeschke. He still has his sights set on going gold in Tokyo.