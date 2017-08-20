Volkswagen reveals electric microbus

CHICAGO — Volkswagen is bringing back its iconic microbus with a twist.

It will return as a fully-electric van called the I.D. Buzz.

Volkswagen has been promoting the concept for more than a decade.

But the company said it will move from the concept phase to the road in 2022.

The I.D. Buzz will be one of many new electric models for Volkswagen as it shifts focus from diesel to electric engines.

The company suffered a damaging scandal, when it was discovered it had used software to cheat government emissions regulations.