Uber driver accused of locking female rider inside car, demanding sex

CHICAGO — An Uber driver accused of keeping a passenger against her will is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Prosecutors said Muhammad Fahim, 44, locked a 19-year-old woman in his car, and demanded sex from her on July 4.

The Chicago Tribune reported that the 19-year-old requested an Uber, but her logged request was somehow deleted. When the woman offered to pay cash instead, Fahim demanded sex from her, Assistant State’s Attorney Mikah Soliunas said, according to the Tribune.

When the woman refused, Fahim locked the car’s doors and refused to let her out. The woman jumped out of the car while it was still moving, to get away.

Fahim wasn’t caught until last week when police stopped him for a traffic violation, and they saw that he was wanted.

Fahim is charged with unlawful restraint, and was let go from Uber.