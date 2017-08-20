Sunday’s muggy warmth to generate clouds and storms that could limit city’s view of the eclipse
-
Summer-like weather, sunny skies
-
Weather: Sunday and 7-day forecast
-
Temps begin to climb as hot weather moves
-
Warmer weather coming soon
-
Cooler weekend with showers
-
-
Warm and humid weather ends the week
-
More hot weather follows mild weekend
-
Temps drop as weekend gets closer
-
Warm and humid weather returns
-
Calmer waves at beaches, sunny skies
-
-
7-day forecast: Warm and sunny weekend
-
Mostly sunny skies, temps in 70s
-
7-day forecast: Warm, cloudy and humid