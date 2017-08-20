Sunday Brunch: Brown Butter French Toast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ryan Kikkert from the Roanoke Restaurant , 135 W. Madison Street, has a great recipe for Brown Butter French Toast.

BROWN BUTTER FRENCH TOAST

Ingredients:

6 Slices Texas Toast

¾ cup chopped hazelnuts

¾ cup granola

3 Tbs butter

1 cup pure maple syrup

1 pint blueberries

1 orange zested and juiced

4 eggs

2 cups whole milk

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbs cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla paste

Method:

1. In a large mixing bowl, mix egg, powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, salt, orange juice and zest, and nutmeg.

2. Dip Texas Toast in mixture and flip to coat both sides.

3. Transfer to mixture of chopped hazelnuts and granola. Flip to coat both sides.

4. In a medium high heat pan, add butter and stir until it begins to lightly brown.

5. Add toast and cook 3-4 minutes per side or until golden brown.

6. In pan, heat maple syrup and blueberries, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes until warm.