Player flips over outfield fence to make epic catch at Junior League World Series

KENNETT SQUARE, Penn. — A player’s jaw-dropping catch over the outfield fence at the Junior League World Series Sunday is a clear frontrunner for one of the best plays of the year in baseball – at any level.

Pennsylvania’s Kennett Square was trailing Chinese Taipei 5-1 in the fourth inning when a big hit looked destined to be a home run, but centerfielder Jack Regenye sprinted to the outfield fence to make a leaping play for the ball, snagging it as he flipped over the fence, and holding on to score an out, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Luckily the whole thing was caught on camera and the video is better than most highlights from the MLB, let alone a league for 13-15 year-olds.

The drama didn’t end there; the manager for Chinese Taipei approached the umpires and argued against the catch being ruled an out, and the umpires initially agreed, changing the ruling to a home run. But after meeting again (and enduring loud boos from the crowd), the umpires ultimately changed their minds again and let the catch stand, the Free Press reports.

While Chinese Taipei went on to win the championship 12-1 in five innings for its fifth straight title, Regenye’s play will be remembered as an epic win in its own right.